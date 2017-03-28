Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) SVP Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) SVP John R. Kline sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $281,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) opened at 20.21 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,833,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,721,000 after buying an additional 2,339,000 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 8,503,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,849,000 after buying an additional 2,120,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after buying an additional 1,286,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

