Insider Selling: Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Insider Sells $806,023.50 in Stock

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) insider Neil Howie sold 70,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $806,023.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) opened at 11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $12.56.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $164 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,482,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,257,000 after buying an additional 496,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,407,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after buying an additional 286,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,183,000 after buying an additional 742,800 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $30,767,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,500,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after buying an additional 187,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

