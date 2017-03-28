Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (BNCL) CEO Sells $1,391,911.66 in Stock

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) CEO Gerard P. Cuddy sold 83,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,391,911.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,778.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) opened at 16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.00.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Beneficial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,980,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 24.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Beneficial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Mutual Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business activities are the ownership of Beneficial Bank (the Bank). The Bank has also operated under the name Beneficial Mutual Savings Bank. The Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered savings bank. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans, including commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, home equity loans, one- to four-family real estate loans, commercial business loans and construction loans.

