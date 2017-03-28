Insider Selling: Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) insider Maryann G. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) opened at 44.19 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $102,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.9% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 57.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $202,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVT. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

