Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) opened at 132.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.55. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. The company earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 2,000 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-selling-arista-networks-inc-anet-svp-sells-240300-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.