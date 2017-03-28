American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,843,596 shares in the company, valued at $160,982,802.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) opened at 88.95 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $91.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.33.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “William F. Brandt Sells 5,000 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-selling-american-woodmark-co-amwd-major-shareholder-sells-436600-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,893,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $15,015,000. Kortright Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.