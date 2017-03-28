Michael J. Warmuth Sells 3,851 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insider Michael J. Warmuth sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $174,796.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 44.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm earned $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 113.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 66.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $130,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

