United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) CFO Acquires $748,100.00 in Stock

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) CFO Andrew C. Levy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $748,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,087.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) opened at 68.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.58. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $76.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 35.62%. United Continental Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post $6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen and Company reduced their price target on shares of United Continental Holdings from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,587,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,855,000 after buying an additional 53,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,085,000 after buying an additional 739,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,472,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,592,000 after buying an additional 622,056 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 20.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,647,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after buying an additional 1,116,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,602,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,504,000 after buying an additional 472,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

