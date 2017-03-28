Terraco Gold Corp (TEN) Director Zahir Dhanani Purchases 88,500 Shares

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN) Director Zahir Dhanani bought 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$12,390.00.

Zahir Dhanani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Zahir Dhanani bought 2,000 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$280.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Zahir Dhanani bought 9,500 shares of Terraco Gold Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,330.00.

Terraco Gold Corp Company Profile

Terraco Gold Corp. is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is a precious metals royalty and exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and the acquisition of royalty assets. The Company has exploration properties and royalty assets in the United States.

