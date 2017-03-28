Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Director Stelios Papadopoulos bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,825.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) opened at 1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $89.98 million. Regulus Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.38% and a negative net margin of 573.63%. On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Director Buys $610,000.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-buying-regulus-therapeutics-inc-rgls-director-buys-610000-00-in-stock.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 119,668 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases. The Company uses its microRNA product platform to develop chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides that the Company calls anti-miRs to modulate microRNAs and return diseased cells to their healthy state.

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.