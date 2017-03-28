Michael Smith Buys 10,000 Shares of RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (RQIH) Stock

RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (LON:RQIH) insider Michael Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,400 ($15,583.76).

RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (LON:RQIH) opened at 117.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 84.08 million. RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD has a 52 week low of GBX 90.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 141.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.79.

