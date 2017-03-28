Insider Buying: North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (NAS) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,520 ($31.67) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,670.23).

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS) opened at 2538.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.20. North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,025.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,616.94.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

