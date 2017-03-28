Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Director James M. Kilts acquired 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.13 per share, for a total transaction of $879,691.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,320.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) opened at 51.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company earned $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.30%.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Metlife Inc (MET) Director Purchases $879,691.65 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-buying-metlife-inc-met-director-purchases-879691-65-in-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Metlife in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co downgraded Metlife from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corp downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.20 to $54.83 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Metlife by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 1,475.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Metlife by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 51.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Metlife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.