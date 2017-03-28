Todd M. Cleveland Buys 10,000 Shares of IES Holdings Inc (IESC) Stock

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,790.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) opened at 17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. IES Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.
About IES Holdings
IES Holdings, Inc, formerly Integrated Electrical Services, Inc, is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries across a range of infrastructure-related end markets. The Company operates through four segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
