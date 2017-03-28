IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,790.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) opened at 17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. IES Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Todd M. Cleveland Buys 10,000 Shares of IES Holdings Inc (IESC) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-buying-ies-holdings-inc-iesc-director-purchases-191100-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About IES Holdings

IES Holdings, Inc, formerly Integrated Electrical Services, Inc, is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries across a range of infrastructure-related end markets. The Company operates through four segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for IES Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.