Grande West Transportation Group Inc (TSE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue purchased 10,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

John Lagourgue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, John Lagourgue purchased 10,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,900.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS) Director Acquires C$24,600.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-buying-grande-west-transportation-group-inc-bus-director-buys-c24600-00-in-stock-2-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.