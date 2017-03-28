Ernest S. Rady Buys 35,200 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ernest S. Rady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,506 shares of American Assets Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $60,209.88.

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) opened at 41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.54. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,425,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,672,000 after buying an additional 581,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $18,091,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,580,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after buying an additional 110,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 76,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 517,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 43,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

