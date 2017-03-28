INSCAPE’s (INQ) Sell Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

INSCAPE Co. (TSE:INQ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$30.00 target price on the stock.

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) traded down 3.45% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. INSCAPE has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

In other INSCAPE news, insider David Parshad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total value of C$33,250.00.

INSCAPE Company Profile

Inscape Corporation is an office furniture and wall products manufacturer. The Company operates in two segments: Office Furniture segment and Inscape Walls segment. The Office Furniture segment includes storage, benching, systems and seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products. The Inscape Walls segment has a manufacturing facility located in upstate New York.

