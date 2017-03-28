Inpixon (INPX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Inpixon provides Indoor Positioning and Data Analytics. The company sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Its products, infrastructure solutions, and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics and the Internet of Things to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. Inpixon, formerly known as Sysorex Global, is based in Glendora, United States. “

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) opened at 3.49 on Tuesday. Inpixon has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The stock’s market cap is $6.21 million.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, formerly Sysorex Global, provides data analytics and location-based solutions and services to commercial and government customers across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products, which includes its AirPatrol product line and on-premise big data appliance product; Storage and Computing, which includes third-party hardware, software and related maintenance/warranty products and services that the Company resells; SaaS Revenues, which provides software-as-a-services or Internet-based hosted services, and Professional Services, which offers general information technology (IT) services.

