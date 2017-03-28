Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) received a €32.40 ($35.22) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.50 ($41.85) price objective on shares of Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on shares of Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innogy SE in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America Corp set a €36.70 ($39.89) price objective on shares of Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on shares of Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.57 ($38.66).

Shares of Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) opened at 35.469 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of €19.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.545. Innogy SE has a 1-year low of €30.13 and a 1-year high of €38.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.10 and its 200-day moving average is €33.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Innogy SE (IGY) PT Set at €32.40 by Credit Suisse Group AG” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/innogy-se-igy-pt-set-at-32-40-by-credit-suisse-group-ag.html.

About Innogy SE

Innogy SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily involved in the utilities industry. The Company operates as a provider of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s operations are divided into three segments, namely Renewables, Grid and Infrastructure and Retail. The Company operates plants for electricity generation and production from renewable energy sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.