Innogy SE (IGY) Given a €36.50 Price Target by Commerzbank Ag Analysts

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) has been assigned a €36.50 ($39.67) target price by analysts at Commerzbank Ag in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.50 ($41.85) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oddo Securities set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.57 ($38.66).

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) traded down 0.172% during trading on Monday, reaching €35.469. 5,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Innogy SE has a 12 month low of €30.13 and a 12 month high of €38.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.10 and a 200-day moving average of €33.42. The stock has a market cap of €19.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.545.

Innogy SE Company Profile

Innogy SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily involved in the utilities industry. The Company operates as a provider of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s operations are divided into three segments, namely Renewables, Grid and Infrastructure and Retail. The Company operates plants for electricity generation and production from renewable energy sources.

