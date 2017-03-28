Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.63.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INE. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) opened at 14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $15.80.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc is an independent renewable power producer. The Company is a developer, owner and operator of renewable power-generating facilities with a focus on hydroelectric, wind power and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects. It operates through four segments: hydroelectric generation, wind power generation, solar power generation and site development.
