Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Insider Sells 1,046 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) insider Keith A. Sultana sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $83,627.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) opened at 78.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.31. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Ingersoll-Rand PLC had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 175.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 47.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

About Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

