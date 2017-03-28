Informa Plc’s (INF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Informa Plc (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INF. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.37) price objective on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.80) price objective on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 722 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 767.20 ($9.64).

Shares of Informa Plc (LON:INF) opened at 645.00 on Monday. Informa Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 480.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 704.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.31 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 657.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 662.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 13.04 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Informa Plc’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Informa Plc Company Profile

Informa plc provides academics, businesses and individuals with knowledge, information and skills and services. It operates in three segments: academic information, which includes the Taylor & Francis publishing business, provides a portfolio of online and print publications, primarily for academic users across the spectrum of science, technology, humanities and social sciences; professional and commercial information, which include Datamonitor, Informa Business Information and Informa Financial Information provides information, across a range of formats and on a global basis, to a variety of sectors, including medical, pharmaceutical, maritime and telecoms, and events and training consists of trade shows and exhibitions, large and small conferences and training courses.

