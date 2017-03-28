Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

ICD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, FBR & Co increased their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $6.25 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) opened at 4.70 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock’s market cap is $176.11 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/independence-contract-drilling-inc-icd-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $163,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.