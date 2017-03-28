Inchcape plc (INCH) Insider Stefan Bomhard Sells 33,472 Shares

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Stefan Bomhard sold 33,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.54), for a total transaction of £280,830.08 ($352,934.62).

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) opened at 840.00 on Tuesday. Inchcape plc has a 12-month low of GBX 574.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 861.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 770.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 693.62. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.53 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Inchcape plc’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inchcape plc from GBX 695 ($8.73) to GBX 738 ($9.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.31) price target on shares of Inchcape plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 865 ($10.87) price target on shares of Inchcape plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.55) target price on shares of Inchcape plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.81) target price on shares of Inchcape plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inchcape plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 845.80 ($10.63).

About Inchcape plc

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive distributor and retailer. The Company operates in approximately 26 markets. The Company operates in six geographic segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, the United Kingdom and Emerging Markets. The Company’s operating businesses are categorized into approximately two market channels, such as distribution and retail.

