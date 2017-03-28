INC Research Holdings Inc (INCR) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INCR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INCR. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered INC Research Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on INC Research Holdings in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) opened at 43.45 on Wednesday. INC Research Holdings has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $57.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.74.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm earned $263 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269 million. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that INC Research Holdings will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “INC Research Holdings Inc (INCR) Rating Reiterated by William Blair” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/inc-research-holdings-incr-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-william-blair-updated.html.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Rush sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $147,006.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,195.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $774,499.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,711.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,611. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of INC Research Holdings by 2.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,487,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of INC Research Holdings by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $42,340,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of INC Research Holdings by 7.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

Receive News & Ratings for INC Research Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INC Research Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.