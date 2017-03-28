William Blair Weighs in on INC Research Holdings Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (INCR)

INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INCR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for INC Research Holdings in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for INC Research Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.67. INC Research Holdings had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $263 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) traded down 1.59% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.45. 798,851 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.74. INC Research Holdings has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $69,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $59,406.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,770.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of INC Research Holdings by 38.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

