Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) PT Raised to $169.00 at Imperial Capital

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hilliard Lyons cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) opened at 155.40 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $118.76 and a 12 month high of $157.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Evans sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,101,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,800 over the last 90 days. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 485.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Folger Hill Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.5% in the second quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 116.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 20.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.

