Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group AG

Imperial Brands PLC (NASDAQ:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $55.84 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.90. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc lowered Imperial Brands PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,435.28.

Imperial Brands PLC (NASDAQ:IMBBY) opened at 48.725 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.639. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $55.84.

About Imperial Brands PLC

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

