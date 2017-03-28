Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMI Plc (IMIAY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI Plc (NASDAQ:IMIAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of IMI Plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

IMI Plc (NASDAQ:IMIAY) opened at 25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. IMI Plc has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

