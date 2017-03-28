Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,401 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $23,379,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Cpcm LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 131.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 41.90% and a net margin of 14.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.77.

In other news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $606,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $4,354,619.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,557.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

