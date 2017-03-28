II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,704 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 794,009 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $243,575.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy F. Dicicco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $108,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,578 shares of company stock worth $8,919,618. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in II-VI by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,017,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 7.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,341,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIVI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on II-VI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on II-VI from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) opened at 39.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. II-VI has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.18.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that II-VI will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/ii-vi-inc-iivi-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.