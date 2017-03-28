II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,704 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 794,009 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
In related news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $243,575.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy F. Dicicco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $108,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,578 shares of company stock worth $8,919,618. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in II-VI by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,017,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 7.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,341,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIVI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on II-VI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on II-VI from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.
Shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) opened at 39.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. II-VI has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.18.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that II-VI will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.
