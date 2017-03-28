Hydro One Ltd (H) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins set a C$25.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.65.

Shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) opened at 24.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited is an electricity transmission and distribution company. The Company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution and Other. Its transmission segment owns, operates and maintains its transmission system. Its distribution segment consists of distribution system operated by its subsidiaries, Hydro One Networks Inc and Hydro One Remote Communities Inc Its other segment consists of its telecommunications business and certain corporate activities.

