Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) VP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total transaction of $402,202.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,150.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) opened at 203.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average of $195.63. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $220.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Humana had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm earned $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post $10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Humana Inc (HUM) VP Cynthia H. Zipperle Sells 1,885 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/humana-inc-hum-vp-cynthia-h-zipperle-sells-1885-shares-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $251,291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 3,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 520,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,248,000 after buying an additional 506,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Humana by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.