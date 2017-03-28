Humana Inc (HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $237.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) opened at 203.48 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $220.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day moving average is $195.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Humana had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business earned $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post $10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 104,256 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.23, for a total transaction of $21,396,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,832 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $994,087.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,632 shares of company stock valued at $65,897,204 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,190,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,958,000 after buying an additional 218,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Humana by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,967,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,895,000 after buying an additional 59,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,826,000 after buying an additional 1,491,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Humana by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,099,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,359,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

