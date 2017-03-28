Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Hudson's Bay Co from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Hudson's Bay Co in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hudson's Bay Co from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Hudson's Bay Co from C$18.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered their price target on Hudson's Bay Co from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson's Bay Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.33.

Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) opened at 10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The stock’s market cap is $1.83 billion. Hudson's Bay Co has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Hudson's Bay Co Company Profile

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is a Canada-based department store retailer. The Company is an operator and a consolidator, as well as a real estate developer. The Company’s retail portfolio includes approximately 10 banners, in formats ranging from luxury to better department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 460 stores.

