Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.00. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 10.99%.

HDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) opened at 6.46 on Monday. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services, which consist of reclamation of refrigerants, and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination.

