Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) opened at 6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $268.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.94. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.00. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services, which consist of reclamation of refrigerants, and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination.

