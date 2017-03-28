HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £148.12 ($186.15).

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) opened at 647.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 671.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 642.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 392.37 and a one year high of GBX 715.20. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 126.33 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/hsbc-holdings-plc-hsba-insider-douglas-j-flint-buys-23-shares.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.54) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.05) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 745 ($9.36) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 635 ($7.98) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 740 ($9.30) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 608.30 ($7.64).

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.