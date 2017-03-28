Howden Joinery Gr Unsp Ea Repr (HWDJY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Howden Joinery Gr Unsp Ea Repr (NASDAQ:HWDJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Howden Joinery Gr Unsp Ea Repr (NASDAQ:HWDJY) opened at 21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. Howden Joinery Gr Unsp Ea Repr has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10.

