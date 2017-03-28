Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) opened at 1.75 on Monday. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $253.09 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.
About Horizon North Logistics
Horizon North Logistics Inc (Horizon North) is a Canada-based is a remote resource development service company. The Company provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The Company’s segments include Camps & Catering, Matting and Corporate.
