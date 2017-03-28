Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 16,459 McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,972,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,414,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 24.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 865,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $104,130,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. during the second quarter worth $9,901,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. during the second quarter worth $10,509,000. Finally, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership now owns 130,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,646,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 129.49 on Tuesday. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. McDonald's Co.’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. McDonald's Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $136.00 price target on McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on McDonald's Co. from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.60.

In other McDonald's Co. news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

