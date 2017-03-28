Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV Invests $3,803,000 in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Altria Group comprises about 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 193,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at 73.20 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $76.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 109.95% and a net margin of 55.31%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post $3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

