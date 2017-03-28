Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14,902.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 161,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 146.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $150.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Home Depot had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business earned $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.01 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

