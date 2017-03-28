Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.25.

HCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/home-capital-group-inc-hcg-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) opened at 27.72 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company (Home Trust), which offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending and consumer lending. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners, and through its direct-to-consumer deposit brand, Oaken Financial.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.