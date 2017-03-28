Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) opened at 650.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 645.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 625.16. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 486.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 703.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 475.60 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/hilton-food-group-plc-hfg-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HFG shares. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.10) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.49) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 680 ($8.55) to GBX 690 ($8.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.17) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 757.80 ($9.52).

In other Hilton Food Group plc news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.55), for a total value of £340,000 ($427,296.72).

About Hilton Food Group plc

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail meat packing company. The Company operates through three segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and Central costs and other. The Western Europe segment covers its businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland, Sweden and Denmark. In Central Europe, its meat packing business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.