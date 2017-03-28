Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Mizuho currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.60 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.49 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) opened at 22.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 831,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $18,629,679.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,830.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 257,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $5,760,358.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,412,009 shares of company stock valued at $31,696,713. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,576,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,357,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,831,636,000. OZ Management LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 212.4% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 8,391,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after buying an additional 5,705,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

