Hess Midstream Partners LP Prices IPO at $19.00-$21.00 Per Share (HESM)

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) expects to raise $250 million in an IPO on Wednesday, April 5th. The company will be issuing 12,500,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last year, Hess Midstream Partners LP generated $509.8 million in revenue and $206.3 million in net income. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a market cap of $545.6 million.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, MUFG and Wells Fargo Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and ING, Scotia, Howard Weil, SMBC Nikko, Barclays, HSBC and TD Securities were co-managers.

Hess Midstream Partners LP provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a fee-based, growth-oriented, traditional master limited partnership initially formed by Hess in 2014 to own, operate, develop and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. In mid-2015, Hess contributed certain of its existing midstream assets in the Bakken to Hess Infrastructure Partners, a midstream energy joint venture in which GIP purchased a 50% ownership interest for approximately $2.675 billion, representing an aggregate value for Hess Infrastructure Partners of approximately $5.35 billion. Hess Infrastructure Partners will contribute all of our initial assets to us at or prior to the closing of this offering. Our initial assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota, which we refer to collectively as the Bakken, one of the most prolific crude oil producing basins in North America. “.

Hess Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and has employees. The company is located at 1501 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010, US and can be reached via phone at (713) 496-4200.

