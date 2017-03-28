Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hershey Co (HSY) Price Target to $114.00

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HSY. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $106.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a sell rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) opened at 108.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey has a 1-year low of $87.92 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Hershey had a return on equity of 110.82% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post $4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 73.73%.

In other news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $115,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,264,695. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $136,670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hershey by 446.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,034,000 after buying an additional 1,252,894 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hershey by 565.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,962,000 after buying an additional 719,546 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Hershey by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,024,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,924,000 after buying an additional 636,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Hershey by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,602,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,845,000 after buying an additional 404,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

