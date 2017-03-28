HENNES & MAURITZ SPON (HNNMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HENNES & MAURITZ SPON (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

HENNES & MAURITZ SPON (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) traded up 1.53% during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 52,932 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.28. HENNES & MAURITZ SPON has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/hennes-mauritz-ab-hnnmy-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENNES & MAURITZ SPON (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURITZ SPON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURITZ SPON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.